Loewe returns to home audio with new 'klang' multi-room and smart wireless speakers

Loewe has had a busy year. Not content with a return to the UK market toting a new high-end OLED TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar in early October, the German tech brand has just launched two new ranges of home-audio equipment in England: the klang mr series, a three-strong lineup of multiroom speakers, and the klang s, two new smart home speaker offerings.

The release actually marks a return to home audio for Loewe – the firm introduced its first consumer audio products back in 1923 – and all five of the new models were crafted at the brand’s factory in Kronach, Germany, where the electronics specialist has been designing and manufacturing for decades.

The klang mr lineup comprises three different-sized "elegant and no-nonsense" wireless speakers. Multi-room functionality comes thanks the tech firm’s cooperation with the DTS Play-Fi wireless audio ecosystem, as well as Apple AirPlay 2.

(Image credit: Loewe )

The smallest family member, the klang mr1, holds a power output of 30W and is dubbed the perfect rear speaker for the October-released Loewe klang bar 5 soundbar, due to its included wall mount and compact design.

Next up comes the Loewe klang mr3 'bookshelf' speaker. Equipped with three full range drivers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators, this speaker boasts 150W of power.

Finally, with a claimed output of 180W, the klang mr5 is the largest speaker in the range and is described as "not for the fainthearted", with its three tweeters, three full range drivers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators.

All of the speakers connect to your smartphone or device via Bluetooth (v4.2) and sport glass top panels with integrated touch functionality plus an LED display. The speaker’s body is covered in a premium acoustic fibre.

(Image credit: Loewe )

On to Loewe's new two-strong smart speaker range, the klang s-series. These propositions are billed as a one-stop shop for all your musical needs and come in two sizes, the klang s1 (335 x 120 x 90 mm) and klang s3 (460 x 160 x 90 mm).

Loewe says that the klang s-series is first and foremost a smart radio – and take note, the line has already won both the Red Dot and if Design Awards this year.

Visually, you're getting straight lines, a slim silhouette and brushed aluminium casework (available in either a basalt or light grey finish), harking back to a more classic era of hi-fi audio.

Under the bonnet, this is a thoroughly modern proposition however, with both products offering Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB input, internet, FM and DAB/DAB+ radio, plus Spotify Connect and embedded streaming services including Deezer and Amazon Music.

The s3 (main photo) includes a CD player too, allowing listeners who prefer the physical music product to enjoy their collection.

Boasting a large and easy-to-read display for your chosen content, the klang s1 and klang s3 can be controlled either using the included remote or via the Loewe Radio app – where you can install streaming services and create playlists.

(Image credit: Loewe)

The Loewe klang s-series is available now in Harrods, Selfridges and selected high-end retailers, priced at £399 for the klang s1 and £599 for the s3.

The Loewe klang mr1 (£299) and mr3 (£549) wireless speakers are available now. The Loewe klang mr5 will be available by the end of November 2021, priced at £649.

When availability and pricing for the rest of the world is known, we'll update this page.

MORE:

Read our pick of the best wireless speakers 2021: wonderful wi-fi speakers for the home

Consult our roundup of the best DAB radios 2021: portable, Bluetooth, in-car

Looking for a multi-room setup? See suggestions for the best multi-room systems 2021: wireless whole home audio