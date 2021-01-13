Lindy aims to build on five-star success with BNX-80 noise-cancelling headphones

Need to see a good-looking pair of well-featured wireless headphones with a sub-£100 price tag this morning? Voilà! Lindy Electronics has released a new addition to its celebrated range of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The BNX-80 complement its ANC functionality with aptX Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity – including twin Bluetooth pairing for seamless switching between separate devices – and a claimed battery life of 50 hours.

Lindy says its active noise cancelling technology, paired with the BNX-80's high quality isolating faux leather ear pads, can reduce the wearer’s exposure to external noise by up to 95 per cent.

The company explains that it has taken the best qualities from the excellent five-star BNX-60, and its follow up, the BNX-100, and improved them. The BNX-80 are physically the same size as the latter sibling and feature 40mm dynamic drive units with neodymium magnets.

The ANC also allows external sound to be filtered in at the touch of a button – perfect if you're listening out for the postman while trying to ignore next door's DIY project. It's located with a switch and an LED on the headset, so you can seamlessly segue between hearing your surroundings and immersing yourself in music.

The BNX-80 also feature an integrated microphone and on-ear controls, allowing you to make hands-free calls, adjust volume or control playback from the headset itself, without the need for a separate remote or app. There is also a battery and ANC indicator. While we're on the subject of battery-life, a single charge promises up to 50 hours of playback.

The BNX-80 headphones come with a hard carry case for portability along with a mesh pouch containing a Micro USB charging cable, 3.5mm audio cable for wired connectivity, a 6.3mm adapter and a dual plug flight adaptor for in-flight entertainment compatibility – a remarkable array of accessories at this level.

The Lindy BNX-80 headphones are available in the UK now, priced at £89.99 from Lindy or Amazon.

