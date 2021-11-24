LG's best OLED TV deal on this 55in Black Friday TV is just a click away

If the best OLED TV deal on a 55in TV on Black Friday isn't the this incredible £699 offer for the LG OLED55A1, then we'd be very surprised indeed. This 2021 LG OLED was launched earlier in the year at £999, so that makes a superb 33 per cent saving.

The A1 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021. It's not one we've reviewed but it simply can't be ignored with a price this low, and if a 55iner is too big for your space then you'll be pleased to note that the 48in LG A1 is also available at a cut-price £649.

The LG OLED48A1 uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 picture processor as the B1 (just above in the 2021 LG TV range) and is still a very smart 4K HDR OLED TV with all the benefits of the apps and streaming services available on LG's webOS TV operating system.

Best OLED TV deal

LG OLED55A1 48in OLED TV £999 LG OLED55A1 48in OLED TV £999 £699 at BT Shop (save £300!)

Pick up LG's entry-level OLED for 2021 at its lowest-ever price. Not one we've tested but expect vibrant colours and deep blacks. There are no HDMI 2.1 sockets but it does still have eARC and ALLM.

The A1 doesn't feature all the same treats and technologies as the top-end LG OLEDs but it looks like a great way to get a taste of the action for a very reasonable outlay.

With eARC still onboard, it will be able to passthrough a Dolby Atmos signal to any Atmos-enabled soundbars or speakers that you attach. It's also compatible with the Dolby Vision dynamic HDR standard and Dolby Vision IQ, both of which should help squeeze out the best possible picture performance without you having to do much adjustment work.

The downgrades over those more premium OLED TVs are worth considering, though. The A1 uses a 60Hz rather than 120Hz panel, and it does without any HDMI 2.1 sockets. That makes it less well suited to next-gen gaming than its more premium siblings, but it could be an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

Of course, you could always buy the more premium 55in Philips 55OLED806 for £1199 or the Award-winning 55in Sony A80J for £1299 with both currently on the end of some excellent Black Friday discounts. Decisions, decisions.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we've tested

Got the TV? Now buy some audio. Here are some of the best soundbar deals

Take a look at the entire LG 2021 TV line-up