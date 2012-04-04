Trending

LG's 2012 Cinema 3D TV range lands in the UK

Cinema Screen 3D models come with five pairs of passive specs, Smart TV and Dual Play gaming functionality

We first saw LG's 2012 TV range at CES back in January, and last night the Korean electronics giant introduced its line-up in the UK, with sales due to start in the next week.

At an official launch in London, LG introduced six Cinema Screen 3D models, with enhanced smart TV functionality and a super-slim 1mm bezel.

The full line-up comprises: LM960V (top), LM860V, LM760T, LM670T (read our exclusive review here), LM660T/669T and LM640T.

All the above models use passive 3D tech "for a more comfortable viewing experience", says LG, and come with five pairs of 3D glasses which are 20% lighter than last year's ones.

Other tech highlights include LED backlighting and Dual Play gaming functionality, which enables two players to each see a different full-screen image on the screen at the same time.

LG's Magic Remote allows gesture and scrolling control of the TV, with voice control being added on top-end models later this month. As for Smart TV, there's a new Homepage with Bing search, an integrated YouTube interface with 3D content, and Netflix will be added by the end of April.

LG has also struck a deal with All3Media to develop a smart TV app bringing pay-per-view, video-on-demand content at 49p per episode for popular TV shows such as Skins and The Only Way is Essex.

The full LG Cinema Screen 3D line-up is as follows:

LM660T / LM669T / LM670T

32in (LM660T only) 42in, 47in, 55in

* LED PLUS Micro Pixel Control

* MCI 400

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play Ready (Glasses sold separately)

* Smart TV

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture

* Freeview HD

Prices: 42LM660T £1100, 42LM670T £1150, 47LM660T £1300, 47LM670T £1350, 55LM670T £1850

LM760T (above)

42in, 47in, 55in

* LED PLUS Micro Pixel Control

* MCI 800

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses and 2 pairs of Dual Play Glasses included

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play

* Smart TV

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture

* Freeview HD

Prices: 42LM760T £1250, 47LM760T £1450, 55LM760T £1950

LM860V (above)

42in, 47in, 55in

* LED PLUS Micro Pixel Control

* MCI 800

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses and 2 pairs of Dual Play Glasses included

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play

* Smart TV with Dual Core Processor

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture, Voice

* Freeview HD

Prices: 47LM860V £1750, 55LM860V £2250

LM960V (above)

47in, 55in, 84in

* Nano Full LED

* Ultra Definition (84” only)

* MCI 1000

* Resolution Upscaler

* Cinema 3D with 5 pairs of 3D Glasses and 2 pairs of Dual Play Glasses included

* CINEMA Screen

* Dual Play

* Smart TV with Dual Core Processor

* Built-in Wi-Fi

* Magic Remote - Wheel, Gesture, Voice

* Freeview HD

Prices: 47LM960V £2300, 55LM960V £2900

For those who already have a TV but want to add LG's smart TV functionality, there are two 'smart TV upgraders' – the SP250, available now, and the SP820 due in May.

Also introduced were four '3D sound' Blu-ray home cinema systems, including the BH9420TW with four tallboy speakers, and the LG BP620 standalone Blu-ray player (below).

LG has also confirmed that it will introduce Google TV in the UK in 2013.

