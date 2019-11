LG has told The Verge that it has no plans to develop further tablet devices such as its Optimus Pad LTE (right), and will concentrate on smartphones instead.

Given that arch-rivals Samsung, Sony and Apple have all made a major play for the tablet market, LG's decision seems – on the face of it – an odd one.

However, following Microsoft's announcement earlier today of its two new Surface tablets, perhaps LG has concluded the market is already overcrowded.

