LG brings Google Chromecast and a major Filmmaker Mode upgrade to its 2022 OLED TVs

LG has released webOS 24 on a handful of its 2022 TVs as part of its ongoing commitment to long-term support of its older models. After launching this version of its smart TV operating system on its 2024 models in January of last year, and updating its 2023 models in October, LG has now upgraded the C2, G2, and two of the Objet OLED models with the latest software.

WebOS 24 streamlines the user interface with a more dynamic Quick Cards system for storing frequently used settings and apps, while the Top Picks For You content rail includes suggestions based on viewing history. Google Chromecast has also been added, making it easier than ever before to stream content from an Android phone or tablet onto your OLED TV.

Filmmaker Mode is also getting a major upgrade, as Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode has been added to these 2022 models. This is a very welcome change, as the C2 and G2 could previously only display content in SDR or HDR10 with this picture preset applied.

As of now, the webOS 24 system update (titled firmware version 23.20.56) has been rolled out in a staggered release so as to not overwhelm servers; though you can download the latest software from LG's website and instal the update manually if you'd prefer not to wait. According to FlatpanelsHD, the rollout is on schedule, and more 2022 models (presumably the B2 OLED TV and a selection of QNED backlit models) will receive the update in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, LG has committed to updating its 2022 models with webOS 25 in 2026, and webOS 26 in 2027, meaning that owners of the aforementioned models should expect to squeeze a couple more years out of their set before feeling to need to upgrade.

Your TV should update when left in the idle power setting providing you have automatic updates switched on in the settings menu. However, if your TV hasn't updated, then you can simply follow these instructions to manually check for an over-the-air update: press the settings button on your remote, scroll down to "all settings", then find "support", and click "system update".

