LG and Hyundai's new in-car concept features a flexible, 77-inch OLED display

LG and Hyundai have joined forces to kit out the next generation of electric vehicles with state-of-the-art features including a 77-inch OLED TV, built-in coffee maker and a "Shoes Butler". Yes, really.

The South Korean giants are already working together on next-gen battery technology, but today they teamed up to reveal a futuristic interior for the Hyundai Ioniq, a popular five-seater electric vehicle.

As you can see from the flashy renders of the IONIQ Concept Cabin, the ceiling comprises a 77-inch LG OLED display. The flexible screen can be split to allow both rear passengers to enjoy their favourite movies and TV shows simultaneously.

Rear passengers can even adjust the viewing angle by tweaking the curvature of the display with a simple hand gesture. Audio will be pumped through speakers in the headrests. "Personal sound zones" will ensure what you watch doesn't disturb other passengers, apparently.

(Image credit: Hyundai / LG)

Elsewhere, the Ioniq Concept Cabin sports a floor cleaning robot to sweep up crisp fragments and overhead UV LED lights that disinfect the seats. There's also a "Shoes Butler" (see above) – a shoe-shining device hidden under the seat – plus a built-in capsule coffee machine for those early morning starts.

There's no word on when LG's flexible OLED displays will start showing up in Hyundai's vehicles but the carmaker says the 2021 Ioniq 5 model will offer similar “value-added experiences” like the ones shown by the Concept Cabin.

LG is said to have invested over $1billion in flexible displays. The LG OLED65R9, a 65in "rollable" TV that rolls up into an aluminium base, made its debut at CES 2019. And earlier this year, LG unveiled a rollable TV that dropped down from the ceiling.

