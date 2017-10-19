Klipsch has announced two new pair of powered speakers, the R-28PF powered floorstanding speakers and R-14PM powered monitors.

The R-28PF floorstanding speakers feature two 20cm woofers and a 25mm tweeter, driven by 260 watts of amplification. The R-14PM monitor speakers have a single 10cm woofer and a 20mm tweeter, and are packing an 80W amp.

With regards to connections, they'll happily deal with analogue or digital sources, the latter all the way to 24bit/192kHz resolution. There also have Bluetooth compatability, if you want to stream wirelessly, and have a subwoofer pre-out if you want to add some extra bass.

Both available now, the R-28PF are priced at $1200 (£910) per pair and the R-14PM $400 (£300), in a black brushed polymer finish.

