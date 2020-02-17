Kerr Acoustic moves into home audio market with its high-end speakers

Kerr Acoustic has been knocking about the professional audio market for some years, and now its founder, Jes Kerr, is bringing its high-end speakers to consumers’ homes thanks to a new UK distribution agreement with Berkshire-based Sound Fowndations.

The family business’ speakers comprise the K300 (£4995-£5995) two-way standmount, K320 two-way floorstander (£7495-£9295) and K100 three-way floorstander (£22,995-£27,995), with pricing dependant on wood veneer, satin and gloss finishes. A fourth model is planned for later this year.

(Image credit: Kerr Acoustic)

Available to buy now, the trio of Kerr speakers feature a rare combination of drivers, with ribbon tweeters complemented by midrange and bass units from Dorset–based manufacturer Volt. Their designs are also defined by Kerr Acoustic’s transmission line bass loading, which extends the bass frequency response down to as low as 16Hz in the K100 floorstander, and even 33Hz in the K300 standmount.

“I guess it was a natural move for me to start with the pro market since I was already working in that field as a session musician and a music producer. During that time I found myself collecting, restoring and modifying a vast number of different loudspeaker designs in pursuit of the kind of resolution I wanted to achieve in my recordings, which is what ultimately led me to create my own designs – and then share them with others,” said Kerr.

