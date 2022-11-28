KEF's five-star LSX II wireless speaker system hits lowest price with £200 off on Cyber Monday

KEF's compact all-in-one systems have wowed us repeatedly ever since they broke onto the hi-fi scene, with their mix of great design, extensive connectivity and superb sound. And the latest LSX II system is no different – it's better than the original model and recently took home the What Hi-Fi? 2022 Award for best system £1000-£15000.

It's a fantastic, multi-talented streaming system that's perfect especially for smaller rooms. And now with £200 off the original price at Peter Tyson (opens in new tab), Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) and Richer Sounds (opens in new tab), it's one of the best bargains we've seen this Cyber Monday.

What's more, this significant £200 saving is available across all finishes – white, black, blue, red and the special "Soundwave" version – so you can choose whichever colour best fits your home office.

(opens in new tab) KEF LSX II was £1199 now £999 at Richer Sounds (save £200) (opens in new tab)

This wireless all-in-one system sequel is just as appealing and sounds even better than before. It's taken what was already a winning formula and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality – and remains a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way. This fantastic £200 discount across all finishes makes this an even more appealing buy.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Deal also at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) and Peter Tyson (opens in new tab)

The KEFs don’t struggle for shelf appeal: they're striking to look at and are compact enough to fit on a (large) desk.

The LSX II’s DSP software has been completely redesigned and uses KEF’s W2 wireless streaming platform. This platform is your gateway to all the various connectivity options on offer, including wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth. You’ve also got Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal streaming services to choose from, and there's the ability to stream any music stored on an external NAS drive.

The big news for LSX II is the addition of a couple of extra physical inputs on the speakers themselves. The first is HDMI ARC and the second is a USB-C connection for connecting to a TV and laptop respectively.

Sonically, it's an engaging, refined performance that sets sky-high standards– well-rounded, with excellent imaging and dynamics. The KEF LSX II is a stylish streaming system that comes with none of the baggage and boxes a separates set-up brings.

If you've been looking for a superb compact system that delivers in both style and sound quality, nothing comes close to the KEF LSX II – and it's even better value than before at this new price of £999 (opens in new tab) during the Cyber Monday sales.

