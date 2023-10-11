Best systems 2023

Best hi-fi system under £500

Denon D-M41DAB What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Denon D-M41DAB

Read the full review here

A fantastic value small streaming system

Best hi-fi system £500-£1500

Hi-fi system: Technics SA-C600

Technics SA-C600

Read the full review here

Still one of the best "just add speakers" systems available

Best hi-fi system over £1500

Naim Uniti Atom

Naim Uniti Atom

Read the full review here

Great looks and sound quality make this an easy recommendation

Best speaker system under £750

Speaker system: Triangle AIO Twin

Triangle AIO Twin

Read the full review here

A great sounding, versatile streaming system ideal for buyers on a budget

Best speaker system £750-£1500

KEF LSX II

KEF LSX II

Read the full review here

A great value speaker system that's perfect for smaller rooms

Best speaker system £1500-£3000

KEF LS50 Wireless II

KEF LS50 Wireless II

Read the full review here

KEF's second-generation speaker system is still incredible

Best speaker system over £3000

Streaming speakers: JBL 4329P Studio Monitor

JBL 4329P Studio Monitor

Read the full review here

A powerful all-in-one speaker system with a classic aesthetic

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


