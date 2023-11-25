Stunning KEF LSX II wireless speaker system plunges to lowest-ever price – save £300

KEF's compact all-in-one systems have wowed us repeatedly ever since they broke onto the hi-fi scene, with their mix of great design, extensive connectivity and superb sound. And the LSX II wireless speaker system is no different – it's better than the original model and is the winner of the What Hi-Fi? 2023 Award for best speaker system £750-£1500.

It's a fantastic, multi-talented all-in-one streaming system that will work wonders, especially in smaller rooms. And while we've seen the price drop from its original £1199 down to £999 in recent months and during last year's Black Friday, the price has just plunged even further this weekend.

That's right, this stunning KEF system is now available for just £899 at Sevenoaks across ALL colour options, giving you a massive £300 saving. That makes it even better value than KEF's (also Award-winning) LS50 Meta speakers – which are straightforward passive models with no streaming built in. That's a crazy new low price and incredible value for a fully-fledged system – if you've had your eye on the LSX II for a while, now could be the perfect time to snap it up.

KEF LSX II was £1199 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

This wireless all-in-one system sequel is just as appealing and sounds even better than before. It's taken what was already a winning formula and introduced some key upgrades that improve functionality – and the LSX II remains a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way. This fantastic new £300 discount across all finishes makes this an even more appealing buy.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023



Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon

The KEFs don’t struggle for shelf appeal: they're striking to look at and are compact enough to fit on a (large) desk.

The LSX II’s DSP software has been completely redesigned and uses KEF’s W2 wireless streaming platform. This platform is your gateway to all the various connectivity options on offer, including wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth. You’ve also got Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal streaming services to choose from, and there's the ability to stream any music stored on an external NAS drive.

The big news for LSX II is the addition of a couple of extra physical inputs on the speakers themselves. The first is HDMI ARC and the second is a USB-C connection for connecting to a TV and laptop respectively.

Sonically, they produce an engaging, refined performance that sets sky-high standards– well-rounded, with excellent imaging and dynamics. The KEF LSX II is a stylish streaming system that comes with none of the baggage and boxes a separates set-up brings.

If you've been looking for a superb compact system that delivers in both style and sound quality, nothing comes close to the KEF LSX II – and it's even better value than before at this superb lowest-ever deal price of £899 this Black Friday.

