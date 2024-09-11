JVC expands its D-ILA native 4K projector range with two new step-down models

After launching two premium native 4K projectors earlier this year, JVC has announced two more step-down models to bulk out its D-ILA range. The DLA-NZ700 and DLA-NZ500 will join the premium DLA-NZ900 and five-star DLA-NZ800 in JVC's updated lineup for 2024.

These new models are touted to be the "world’s smallest native 4K projectors" with a sleek new design that's flatter and more compact than the outgoing DLA-N5 and DLA-NZ7 models that they're replacing. JVC has reportedly redesigned "almost everything", from the optical unit and lens to circuit board in order to achieve this form factor, though it's made sure not to skimp on features in the process. In fact, JVC claims that it has reduced the overall volume of the projector by 35 per cent compared to the DLA-NZ7 while also reducing the use of plastic in the construction, making it more environmentally friendly.

Both models leverage the new third generation of JVC's 0.69-inch native 4K D-ILA device which is set to deliver enhanced screen uniformity; this display tech can also be found on the much more expensive NZ800 and NZ900 models too. Furthermore, the NZ500 and NZ700 are equipped with JVC's high-efficiency BLU-Escent laser light source which it claims will deliver "exceptional contrast, superior resolution, and high brightness" while consuming less power than their predecessors.

Speaking of brightness, JVC has quoted figures for both models; the DLA-NZ700 is expected to reach 2300 lumens, while the NZ500 has a claimed 2000 lumens. Both models also have an expected laser life expectancy of 20,000 hours, meaning you shouldn't have to worry about wearing out the light source unless you conduct frequent marathon binge-watching sessions. Setting up either of these projectors should also be a piece of cake thanks to the new motorised lens drivers, which allow for fully electric lens adjustments including zoom, focus and shift.

These models also support Frame Adapt HDR which is "equivalent to the higher-end models" according to JVC, and the Vivid mode also returns from the premium models which boosts colour saturation on SDR content. The NZ500 and NZ700 also support the HDR10+ format alongside Filmmaker mode, which should appease purists who strive for the utmost in picture authenticity.

JVC is yet to reveal pricing for these new models; however, we expect them to undercut the recently released DLA-NZ800 (£15,999 / $16,000 / AU$24,999). For reference, the DLA-NZ7 launched at £11,499 / $10,999 / AU$16,000, while the DLA-N5 retailed for £6495 / $6000 / AU$9399, so we anticipate similar pricing for the new equivalent models.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full JVC DLA-NZ800 review

And check out our picks for the best projectors

As well as the best projector deals