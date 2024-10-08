Just beat it: Amazon Prime Day sale sees up to 36% savings off Beats headphones and speakers

As Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event unfolds, readers on the hunt for headphones and speakers deals have reason to celebrate – especially if they’re Beats fans. That’s because there are all manner of products from the Apple-owned brand currently on sale at Amazon, but we've picked out the three best Beats products – both in terms of their performance and the current savings you can make – that we think are worth your attention.

Beats Pill was £149.99 now £114 at Amazon (save £25)

The new Beats Pill is a sleek speaker with clean, rich sound and rich bass that offers plenty to love, and is particularly great for travel given its petite, packable curves and IP67-rated waterproofing. A strong battery life rounds things off rather nicely. Yes, you can get better sound for the price, but if the whole package appeals, you won't be disappointed with the latest Pill.

Four stars

Beats Flex were £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon (save £25)

The Beats Flex are a solid, decent-sounding set of entry-level wireless in-ears – and their neckband design means you’ll never have to worry about losing them. With punchy lows, a durable build, and a smattering of extra features for iOS users, they're an ideal pair of in-ears for those who value... value.

Four stars

Beats Fit Pro were £219.99 now £149 at Amazon (save £70.99)

The Beats Fit Pro are finally beginning to enjoy some serious discounts, with this Amazon deal dropping them to one of the lowest figures we've seen since their release. Even at full price, the Fit Pro are some of the best sporty buds and the best Beats headphones we've tested, with a lively, involving sound and nifty wing fit construction that nestles into your ears snugly and securely without becoming tiresome over long periods.

FoursStars

Kicking things off is the aptly named Beats Pill , the brand's latest portable Bluetooth speaker, that has had its price reduced by 24 per cent to a record-low £114, down from its original launch price of £149.99. This sleek, cylindrical powerhouse delivers clean, clear sound with rich bass, perfect for impromptu gatherings or a beach holiday, while a 24-hour battery life and new IP67 rating make it a durable, long-lasting companion for outdoor adventures.

For those who prefer in-ear audio, the Beats Flex is now available for £44.99, down from £69.99 (a 36 per cent discount). These neckband-style earphones offer a 12-hour battery life and fast-fuel charging, making them ideal for daily use. While they may not be the last word in audio refinement, their punchy lows and clear mids provide an enjoyable listening experience at a wallet-friendly price.

Rounding out the trio are the Beats Fit Pro , currently on offer for £149 — a significant 32 per cent drop from their usual £219.99. These true wireless earbuds boast a secure fit thanks to their innovative wingtip design. These Beats buds also offer decent active noise cancellation, seamless connection to iOS devices and spatial audio support thanks to Apple's H1 chip inside. They deliver a lively, enjoyable sound and play nicely with both Android and iOS devices, too.

Which Beats deal is best for you?

If you're after a sleek, portable speaker that can withstand the elements, the newest Beats Pill is your best bet. Its IP67 rating means it can handle splashes and dust, while its impressive all-day battery life ensures the party keeps going. At its current record-low price, it's a tempting proposition for anyone seeking a stylish, durable speaker that doesn't compromise on sound quality.

For headphone hunters on a tighter budget who prioritise all-day comfort and battery life, the Beats Flex is hard to beat. Their neckband design ensures they're secure and always there when you need them, and the 12-hour battery life means they'll last through even the longest workdays or workouts. They're perfect for casual listeners who want wireless convenience without breaking the bank.

Fitness enthusiasts and audiophiles alike will find a lot to love in the Beats Fit Pro. Their secure fit makes them ideal for workouts, while the active noise cancellation and spatial audio features provide a fully-featured experience. If you're after the most feature-packed and best-sounding Beats buds that have a bit of Apple magic in them and don't mind spending a bit more, the Fit Pro are the ones to go for.

While none of these deals quite match the all-time lowest prices we've seen in the past, they represent excellent value if your heart is set on buying a Beats product. The Beats Pill, in particular, is at its lowest ever Amazon price, making it a standout option for those in the market for a fresh portable speaker.

As with all Prime Day deals, these offers won't stick around forever. So if you've been eyeing up any of these Beats products, now might be the time to take the plunge...

MORE:

Best waterproof speakers: all types tested for every budget

These are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy

Save even more with these top October Prime Day 2024 deals