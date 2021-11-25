JBL wireless earbuds sink to £40 thanks to this 55% off Black Friday headphones deal

Here's a cracking Black Friday headphones deal on one of JBL's already wallet-friendly pairs.

The JBL Tune 125TWS are reduced from £89 to just £39 at Currys and at JBL itself. That's a saving of £50, or better than half price!

Black Friday JBL true wireless earbuds deal

£39 at Currys JBL Tune 125TWS £89 £39 at Currys and JBL (save £50)

The JBL Tune 125TWS boast eight hours of battery life, a mic for taking hands-free calls and support for the Siri, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby voice assistants. At better than half price, they're pretty tempting.

We haven't reviewed the JBL Tune 125TWS, but they're very similar to the 120TWS we featured a couple of years ago. They boast eight hours of battery life, plus an extra 24 from the carry case, making for a total of 32 hours of playback. Which is certainly respectable.

There's no noise-cancelling onboard (hence the long battery life), but they do have a mic for taking hands-free calls. And they work with both iOS and Android devices. They pair super-quick to the latter too, thanks to the Google Fast Pair feature – one tap is all it takes, and they'll sniff out your smartphone.

Three sizes of ear tip should mean you can find a comfortable fit, and there are controls on each bud for controlling playback.

The JBL Pure Bass feature promises to add some low end to your tracks. And they come in four colours – black, blue, pink, white – all of which are discounted with this Black Friday deal. Get in.

MORE:

Check out the best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

And the best Black Friday headphones deals

These are the best wireless earbuds around