Vestel has found space among the plethora of digital signage and professional-standard monitors on its ISE 2015 stand for a few select Finlux staff. The Finlux brand (one of Vestel's subsidiaries) has plenty of previous when it comes delivering competitively priced TVs, and at ISE the Finlux contingent are strongly hinting that Easter will see a 55in, 4K, curved LED TV at a Finlux-style price. Whether it will sell on the UK High Street or be a purely online proposition is yet to be confirmed, but active 3D (with a couple of pairs of glasses thrown in) and Freeview HD are definitely on the menu.

Plans for an extended range

In addition, the company plans to repurpose its impressive 84in 4K display in order to add 55in and 65in 4K TVs (flat, rather than curved) to its range. These will be passive 3D models, and will also launch around Easter-time.