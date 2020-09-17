Is this the first leaked image of Apple's AirPods Studio headphones?

Could you be looking at Apple's debut into over-ear headphones market? According to an image tweeted by @choco_bit, "probably". The image – spotted by 9to5Mac – is purportedly of the 'sport' versions of the highly rumoured AirPods Studio wireless headphones, which were first implied at the start of the year by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's.

Before now, we've only had concept images to go on – speculative mock-ups that people have created to give an idea of how they might look. But as you can see, this image suggests that they will marry aluminium frames with a mesh fabric headband and polished ear cups.

It appears to tie in with the physical description previously provided to Bloomberg by an anonymous tipster: "retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin mental arms".

Probably Sport variant of Apples headphonesPersonally not impressed, looks too much like 2 Palm Pre's attached to 2 tuning forks :/ hard to unseeLooks a lot like what @markgurman described in April, but with homepod mesh pic.twitter.com/dzAufRRl7mSeptember 16, 2020

We're expecting Apple to launch two over-ear variants: a premium model swathed in "leather-liked fabric" and, as reportedly pictured here, a fitness-focused model that features "lighter, breathable material".

October has been floated as a potential announcement month. And now that Apple's September event has been and gone (and provided us with new iPads and Watches but no new headphones), that seems all the more likely. Odds are they will appear at the iPhone 12 launch – perhaps alongside a new HomePod too.

So what features will bless the Apple's over-ear headphones, what will set them apart from the rest of the established competition, and how will they be priced? All is discussed within our Apple AirPods Studio headphones: release date, leaks and news round-up.

