Is Sony working on dedicated wireless earbuds for PS5?

Sony is reportedly working on new wireless earbuds and a wireless headset made especially for the PS5. Both are rumoured to launch between April this year and next March, according to Insider Gaming (opens in new tab).

Sony has had great success with its wireless earbuds – the WF-1000XM4 (pictured) are top of our list of best wireless earbuds, as were their predecessors, the XM3. The PS5 earbuds – known internally as Project Nomad – will reportedly have a battery life of five hours, which is three fewer than the XM4. They will apparently ship with a charging case that can be connected to the PS5 via a USB-C cable. That suggests they could double as a standard pair of wireless earbuds for listening wirelessly from your phone, tablet or laptop.

The more traditional headset is reportedly known as Voyager at the moment and should have similar features to Sony's Inzone H7 headset.

Both product launches could coincide with Sony's rumoured refresh of the PS5 console. The gaming giant is thought to have a PS5 Slim and possibly PS5 Pro console in the works, in keeping with previous generations of PlayStation. A slimmer PS5 could have a detachable disc drive that could be bought as an optional extra, doing away with the need for a separate PS5 Digital disc-less console.

The next PS5 variant is rumoured to drop around September, so we could well see the PS5 wireless earbuds and headset launch around the same time. Stay tuned for more.

