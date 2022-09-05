iPhone 14 Pro slated to bring back this much-loved feature

We are less than three days away from the iPhone 14 launch and still the bombshell leaks keep coming...

According to new information shared exclusively with MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display will bring significant changes to the handset's Lock Screen and status bar.

Rather than displaying the entire wallpaper, it is thought that the Pro will display a dimmed version of the subject of the Lock Screen image – but with a fully darkened background to save power.

Apparently, elements of the Lock Screen can be tinted with custom colours and given "edge highlights". Widgets will be visible in always-on mode but will fade in and out at intervals to prevent OLED burn-in.

The status bar is in for a major revamp, too. As you can see from the mocked-up image below, Apple is tipped to flip the network signal icon over the top left, leaving room to reinstate the full-width battery indicator on the top right.

(Image credit: MacRumours)

The intriguing report also goes into detail about notifications. They are said to "roll in from the bottom" of the screen one at a time, and remain "subtly visible for 10 seconds". Users can even set a handy counter for notifications when in always-on mode.

Apple is said to be on the "final stages" of developing iOS 16 but is reportedly battling bugs and other issues. Assuming Cupertino's engineers can finish the software in time, iOS 16 is expected to drop directly after the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, which takes place on Wednesday 7th September at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 3am AEST.

The Pro models are expected to put some real distance between them and the non-Pro iPhone 14 variants. They are rumoured to have 120Hz refresh rate screens, new screen cutouts to replace the notch, more starting storage, 48-megapixel main cameras and the new A16 Bionic processor.

