iPhone 13 won't have 64GB storage option, Pro to offer 1TB, analyst says

The iPhone 13 launch is tomorrow, and now an analyst has weighed in with some last-minute predictions. Apple will cull the 64GB storage option, says Ming-Chi Kuo, meaning that the lowest available capacity will be 128GB. The two Pro models will also be upgraded, with the maximum capacity jumping from 512GB to 1TB, 9to5Mac reports.

Ming-Chi Kuo is probably the best regarded Apple analyst in the business. These sizes have been rumoured before, but coming from such a well-respected source, and so soon before launch, lends them extra credence.

The full list of available storage sizes are rumoured to be:

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

For reference, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options.

Kuo also reiterated the potential of supply shortages, which Apple itself has previously warned about due to issues sourcing parts.

Previous rumours suggest the iPhone 13 range will have the same design and screen sizes as the iPhone 12 family, with notable differences being a new processor, 120Hz screen refresh rate and new camera tech.

Apple's iPhone 13 event is tomorrow at 6pm BTS (10am PT, 1pm ET). Tune in then for all the news as it breaks.

