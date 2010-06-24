New from Intempo Digital are these two music systems, the Retro iPod dock and Mode DAB/FM radio.

The Retro has a dual-band DAB/FM radio, 20W output, alarm function and iPod/iPhone dock. The wooden cabinet is "stylish and funky, and will revive the 1970s vibe in your home", apparently.

If all you need is a slimline radio/alarm clock, the Mode also has a DAB/FM tuner, alarm, remote control, touch panel control and an aux input for other audio devices.

Both models will be available for £99.99 from high street retailers, including Next, from July.

