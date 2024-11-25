I'm stunned that Sony's multi-award-winning XM5 headphones have dropped AGAIN for Black Friday

More than two years after they launched, Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 are still my go-to pick when it comes to recommending the best wireless headphones for most people. That recommendation is the easiest it has ever been today, as they have dropped even further as we enter Black Friday week.

The Sony XM5 are now just £245 at Amazon in their Midnight Blue finish. The Black, Silver and Smoky Pink colours are just £2-4 extra, too.

That beats their £260 Prime Day price and is the lowest the What Hi-Fi? team has ever seen them drop to (although a price comparison site suggests they briefly fell to £239 on Amazon in early January – we must've been too busy tucking into leftover turkey at that point!) I saw the XM5 fall to £274 last week, and then to £249 at a few online retailers a few days ago, and would've bet my own pair that they wouldn't sink any lower during the Black Friday period – but here we are.

Needless to say, the XM5 are especially fantastic buys now that they are £135 less than their original RRP.

The best Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £245 at Amazon (save £135)

If you're looking for a pair of premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones, look no further. These fantastic Sonys set the performance benchmark at this level and have the specifications and features to offer the complete package.

Read the full Sony WH-1000XM5 review

The Sony WH-1000XM5 came with a £380 price tag when the headphones launched back in May 2022, but this price has slowly crept down and in recent months and sales events we have seen them regularly hover between the £260-£300 mark. This £245 Black Friday deal price is certainly cause for celebration and likely won't be around for very long.

Could they go back to that supposed lowest-ever £239 figure as the week goes on? Never say never, but I wouldn't risk passing up on this price in case it does only go northward from now on.

The XM5 headphones continue to impress me and What Hi-Fi?'s wider in-house reviews team with their all-day comfort levels, strong noise-cancelling and musical sound quality. They also offer a very decent 30 hours of battery life and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Sure, they don't have spatial audio support like the pricier AirPods Max and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones do, nor do they have the 60-hour battery of the cheaper Sennheiser Momentum 4, but for their competitive asking price they are the market class leaders.

I use the XM5 every day and they never disappoint – they are comfortable to wear for hours, clear for voice calls, block sound out when I need them to, and sound great. If you've been eyeing them up for a while, I think now is a great time to get your hands on them – they are the cheapest they have ever been at Amazon.

