I'm a headphones expert and these Cyber Monday deals from Sony are a no-brainer

Sony's current knack for creating appealing over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds has resulted in some sensational pairs. The five-star WH-1000XM5 over-ears, WF-1000XM5 in-ears and Product of the Year WF-C700N wireless earbuds are just three models that currently boss the market at their respective price points.

And the good news is that all of these models (and a few more) are discounted in the Cyber Monday sales. I've heard virtually all of them over the course of the year and they're brilliant all-rounders and easy to recommend.

With that in mind, I've listed them all below with their Cyber Monday prices. What better way to start the week than with a big saving on a pair of five-star headphones?

Best Cyber Monday Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £279 at Amazon (save £100)

The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and a £65 saving makes them even better performance-per-pound value. In terms of over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are your best bet.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sport-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N feature 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner



Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £219 at Amazon (save £40)

Sony's exemplary WF-1000XM5 sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WF-C500 was £ 90 now £44 at Amazon (save £46)

The best wireless budget earbuds out there, period. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange or mint. A great choice if you can stretch beyond the Earfun Air above but don't need the noise-cancelling functionality of the WF-C700 (above).

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £34 at Amazon (save £25)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, these Sonys offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. They're inexpensive, but the WH-CH520 feel like they should cost a lot more.

Five stars

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £ 350 now £198 at Amazon (save £152)

These premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts. As we said in our review, they're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great at this knockdown price. Still a really strong pick if you can't be tempted by the newer WH-1000XM5.

Five stars

