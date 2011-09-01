Loewe is putting 3D Blu-ray, iPod docking and discrete 2.1 into one box - taking on Bose with the compact MediaVision 3D cinema system.

The MediaVision 3D unit - also available without the speakers - offers 2D and 3D Blu-ray plus DVD and CD playback, and has an iPod/iPhone dock.

The matching 180W compact subwoofer and aluminium speakers round out the one-box offering, which is available with different-colour cabinet inlays tol allow customers to customise their MediaVision system.

Loewe's new MediaVision system works with all TVs - not just Loewe's range. It will be available before Christmas, priced at around £1599 for the complete system and £779 for the player/dock.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook