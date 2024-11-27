I would ignore the Sonos Ace Black Friday deal – you'll be better off with these 5-star wireless headphones

Tempted to grab a pair of Sonos Ace wireless headphones after spotting the latest Black Friday deal on them doing the rounds?

If the answer is yes, then we have one simple bit of advice – don’t. Why? Because there’s a better deal doing the rounds on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Specifically you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for £299 at Currys right now. That’s a £150 saving and the best price we’ve ever seen the five-star headphones retail for.

Lowest price ever! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £299 at Currys (save £151)

It's easy to see why Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned five stars during testing. The heavyweight cans offer exceptional noise-cancelling alongside a rich, involving sound and a very healthy feature set with spatial audio support. Oh, and did we mention that they (in a white finish) are now available at their lowest price ever?

Five stars

Previous low price £329

Why are we recommending the QuietComfort Ultra’s so forcefully over the Sonos Ace, which are currently selling for the same £299 (save £150) on Amazon? Simple. When we ran the two head-to-head the QuietComforts performed better – hence why the Bose have a five-star rating, while the Ace have a three-star score in their respective reviews.

That’s not to say the Sonos Ace are bad. If you love Sonos hardware and view them in isolation they offer an inoffensive, balanced sound with ok levels of detail. But if Sonos branding isn’t your be all and end all, the QuietComfort Ultra’s hold a place in our best wireless headphones buying guide for good reason.

As well as Bose’s class leading active noise cancellation, during our checks they delivered a full bodied rich sound with wonderful levels of punchy gusto across every genre we threw at them. Trust us, by comparison the Ace will sound a tad dull.

We said as much in our QuietComfort Ultra review, where we concluded:

“Bose has brought its ‘A’ game with the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – they’re expensive, but they also deliver sound quality and noise cancelling straight from the top drawer.”

On the off chance neither float your boat, or you fancy something a little cheaper, then jump over to our best wireless headphones and earbuds Black Friday deals live hub, where our experts are reporting the top discounts they’ve spotted in real time.

