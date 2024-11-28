I love the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but they're not the earbuds I'd buy this Black Friday

Like many iPhone users and Apple acolytes this Black Friday, you're probably eyeing a pair of the five-star AirPods Pro 2. I can see why, as at their low price of £179 at Amazon and with one of the biggest names in audio behind them, they're some of the most popular and alluring pairs of wireless earbuds in the world.

And yet...they're not the ones I'd go for if I had that kind of money to spend. Much as I respect, admire and can see the appeal of the AirPods Pro 2, there's a pair of price-rivalling alternatives that I think have them licked. For the same price of £179 at Amazon, you can nab a pair of the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 and that, to my mind, is a more attractive proposition. Let me explain why.

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £179 at Amazon (save £80)

Sony's exemplary flagship wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the premium price, which is now seeing a welcome drop to under £200. Few current rivals can touch the Sony WF-1000XM5, especially with this tantalising discount.

In terms of in-ear models, the AirPods Pro 2 are the best Apple headphones we've tested and one of the rare sets of the iconic brand's earbuds to gain the full five stats during testing. I absolutely see their appeal, especially to iPhone users, as the Pro 2 are designed to work with other members of the Apple family and offer a smooth, intuitive experience with iOS devices that often bypasses even the need for an app or dedicated platform. Load 'em up, connect them to your iPhone and you can control most key parameters from your home screen. Easy.

They're also the best-sounding wireless earbuds Apple has ever made, and that includes the newer AirPods 4 with ANC. Apple has always impressed us with the clarity and tonal neutrality of its products’ audio quality, coupled with a knack for getting voices right, but the AirPods Pro 2 add new ingredients to the sandwich, adding satisfying weight, greater detail and an enhanced impression of dynamic subtlety. This is Apple operating at its best, and it's set a high bar we hope it can reach in the future.

I also understand how attractive the buds' spec sheet is. 30 hours of total battery life is a decent figure, the noise cancelling is excellent, and Apple's Adaptive Audio sound modes, which adjust the ANC depending on your environment, only add to their seamless usability. The complete package, right?

Sure, but 'complete' doesn't mean 'perfect'. At the same price of £179, you can get a pair of the Sony WF-1000XM5, something I believe is an even better deal. Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'complete' footballer, but he's not, to my mind, as good as Lionel Messi. See the difference?

If Messi has magic in his boots, the XM5 have magic in their buds. I've never come across a pair of wireless earbuds that sound so good at this level, and I've heard a mini mountain of contenders from Jabra, Philips, Bose, Final and more try to take them on. The way that the XM5 meld refinement and detail with excitement and musicality is breathtaking, and as you listen you'll notice how many elements, textures and layers are being revealed by the outstanding Sony flagships. The Pro 2 are nimble and nuanced, but side-by-side with the XM5, they almost seem a bit basic, even uncultured. Across the full musical spectrum, Sony's champions take on allcomers like Neo fending off infinite Agent Smiths in The Matrix: Reloaded.

They're great for features, too. No, they're not as 'built' for the iPhone as the Pro 2 but they'll work just fine with any smartphone you have, impressing across the board thanks to their exceptional ANC, 24-hour battery life and Sony's clever 'Adaptive Sound Control' and 'Speak-to-Chat' features.

My only caveat with the XM5 would be their fit which isn't as comfy or as secure as the Apple buds. It's not a dealbreaker, but you may find you have to work a little harder to get those firm-but-squidgy tips nestled into your ears in a way that works for you. It's worth persevering, though, because once they're where they should be, the WF-1000XM5 will give you a sound that's unmatched at this level. If I had £179 to spend, I know exactly where I'd spend it.

