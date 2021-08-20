Hurry! Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 drop to just £189

Huge 30% discount at Amazon, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 picked up a well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Award last year and are still some of the best buds we've tested. So we're only too happy to inform you that Amazon, John Lewis, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds have slashed £90 off the £279 RRP.

Now only £189, these premium buds boast excellent active noise-cancelling, a musical, dynamic sound and a light, comfortable design. At over 30 per cent off the usual price, they're a steal.

We praised the Momentum True Wireless 2's "refined, mature sound", lightweight and comfortable build and breezy user experience under review at £279. A year later they remain some of the most refined-sounding wireless earbuds we’ve tested.

Build quality is superb (as one would expect from Sennheiser) and the outer surfaces of each earpiece doubles as touch controls, which can be used to carry out various functions from controlling playback to activating Google Assistant or Siri.

A feature-packed spec sheet includes Bluetooth 5.1 aptX connectivity, active noise cancelling, customisable controls, a seven-hour battery life (plus another 21 hours of charge from the case) and Sennheiser's Smart Control app.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 are worth every penny of £279. But now that you can get a massive 30 per cent off at Amazon and other retailers, there really is no reason not to treat yourself. You won't be disappointed.

