Huge OLED TV deal: the 65-inch LG C3 has just hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Amazon Big Deal Days haven't begun yet, but if it's an incredible OLED TV deal that you're after, there's no need to wait, as the 65-inch LG C3 has just hit a new low price of just £1699 at Amazon.

That's thanks to an extra £200 discount that appeared over the weekend, which means that the TV has dropped a massive £1201 (or 41%) from its launch price of £2900. Considering it only came out a few months ago, that's pretty incredible.

LG OLED65C3 2023 OLED TV £2900 £1201 at Amazon (save £1699)

We were slightly critical of the 65-inch C3 when it first appeared, as it was priced higher than the C2 it replaced despite being only a minor upgrade. This deal addresses that and then some. This is a real all-rounder in terms of picture quality and is second-to-none in terms of gaming features. Its sound is still pretty weak, though, so budget for a soundbar.

LG's C-series models are incredibly popular as they tend to be a near-perfect intersection of performance, features and price. That said, this year's 65-inch C3 was unusual in that it received 'only' four stars in our review.

That's because it launched at a higher price than the C2 it replaced, despite being only a minor upgrade. This lack of advancement allowed Sony to step in with its A80L – a mid-range OLED that steps thing on significantly in terms of punch and sharpness even though it features the same OLED panel technology as the C3.

With this discount, though, the C3's main flaw has been addressed and it now looks like exceptional value. The cheapest price for the 65-inch Sony A80L is currently £2199 at Amazon – that's £500 more than this deal on the LG C3.

For gamers, the C3 is a better option than the A80L anyway, thanks to it having four HDMI 2.1 sockets (the Sony has just two), all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. The LG also supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, neither of which are on the Sony A80L.

And while the C3 isn't quite as dynamic as the A80L in its picture performance, it still provides a brilliantly well-balanced, consistent and cinematic picture in its own right. Add in the app-packed and very user-friendly webOS operating system and you've got a TV that's exceptionally easy to love and to live with.

The only exception to that is the sound, which is clear enough but very dull. We highly recommend adding a soundbar if you're able. Hopefully, this huge discount makes that more possible.

MORE:

Read the full LG C3 review

LG C3 vs Sony A80L: which OLED TV should you buy?

These are the best TVs you can currently buy

And here are the latest and greatest TV deals