Huawei releases second generation FreeBuds Pro

Huawei has announced the successor to its FreeBuds Pro wireless earphones in the form of the FreeBuds Pro 2, made in collaboration with Devialet. Huawei appears to be putting sound performance centre stage with these new FreeBuds, as they feature two drivers in a set-up that Huawei are dubbing the “Ultra-hearing True Sound Dual Driver” system. Huawei says that the two drivers, which include a planar diaphragm and a quad-magnet dynamic driver in each bud, will work together to create a mix of bright treble and punchy bass, with an audio range of 14Hz to 48kHz. It sounds impressive on paper so keep an eye out for our review to see if it delivers.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 also feature a system called “Triple Adaptive EQ”, which Huawei claims can allow the earphones to automatically tune the audio performance based on a set of factors including ear canal structure, earbud position and volume. Huawei says the FreeBuds can adapt sound performance in real time depending on these factors to tailor sound performance. The FreeBuds Pro 2 also feature LDAC support as well as both HWA and Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification.

Elsewhere, the FreeBuds Pro 2 include the majority of things we’ve come to expect from pro level wireless earphones, including active noise cancelling, wireless charging, IP54 splash and sweat resistance, and a companion app to customise the sound profiles and settings. Huawei has also implemented better microphones which they claim have a wind-proof design, meaning you can take calls outside without worrying about wind interference. Battery life also sounds promising on the FreeBuds Pro 2, with Huawei claiming you can expect four hours of playback time, or 18 with the case, with ANC on.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 are available now in three colours: ceramic white, silver frost and silver blue, and they cost £169.99 / $209 / around AU$297.

