There's up to 45% off selected products online in the Teufel summer sale.

Web-only deals include the following discounts:

• iTeufel Radio v2 iPod dock £99 (save £80)

• MediaStation 6 HDD LAN streamer £149 (save £100)

• Theatre 10 THX Ultra 2 Cinema 5.1 speaker package £3499 (save £1800)

• Concept B 200 USB multimedia speakers £149 (save £70)

• Theatre 80 Concert 5.1 speaker package £299 (save £130)

More hot deals on Columa, Concept and Ultima speakers can be found on the Teufel website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook