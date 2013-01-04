There are further discounts on offer in the Richer Sounds sale, with deals on selected TVs, Blu-ray players and home cinema systems.

You can now pick up a Samsung UE32ES5500 smart LCD/LED TV for £300, a Panasonic TX-L42E5B smart LCD/LED for £470 and the five-star LG 47LM670T 3D TV for £900 – all with free five-year guarantee. Read our LG 47LM670T review here.

There's also a Toshiba BDX4350 Blu-ray player with BBC iPlayer on offer for £60, and an Onkyo HTS4505 5.1 surround sound system (AV receiver + speakers, but without DVD player) for £300.

These and other reductions are available in the Richer Sounds sale for the next seven days. Full details on the Richer website.

