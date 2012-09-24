There's just a week left to go on Loewe's 'Supersize Me' TV offer, which ends on September 30th.

Any customer who buys a Loewe TV from the firm's Individual range can buy their preferred screen size for the same price as the next size down.

The offer applies to all Loewe Individual 55in, 46in and 40in TVs. There's also a discount on the 32in model.

Loewe Individual sets sit just below the flagship Reference range, and feature LED backlighting, active shutter 3D and smart TV functionality.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook