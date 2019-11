Top of the list is Sony's flagship Blu-ray player, the BDP-S5000es, which Hyperfi is selling for £599 - that's £500 less than list price.



Other offers include:

Tannoy Eyris DCC £699 rrp - £199

Tannoy Eyris C £499 rrp - £79

Onkyo TXSR608 - £399

Tannoy mercury FR - £59

Tannoy Mercury FC - £59

More details and deals - including info on Christmas trading hours - over at the Hyperfi website

