The week-long event launches tomorrow and is part of a campaign to lure internet users away from pirated material, according to today's Observer.

Several Hollywood studios have linked up with UK technology company Blinkbox to give film fans the chance to watch a choice of blockbuster movies for nothing.

Anyone who logs on to the Blinkbox website from fullstreamahead.co.uk will be offered a £20 credit to spend on films from studios such as Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. Films on offer include Avatar, Sherlock Holmes and Up in the Air.

Users will be able to stream their choice of film over the internet to their PC or TV.

Given the success of legal music streaming sites such as Spotify, the film industry hopes video streaming will achieve the same result by tempting people away from illegal file sharing.

Blinkbox, whose co-founder is Michael Comish – former head of new media at Channel Four – says it has has more than 1.2 million users a month who between them watch around five million streams a month.

