High End Munich 2021 rescheduled to September

While High End Munich was understandably cancelled in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the show is due to go ahead in 2021 – albeit four months later than usual.

Europe's biggest hi-fi show usually takes place in mid-May, however the dates for the 2021 diary are now 9th to the 12th September.

Just weeks ago, show organisers HIGH END SOCIETY SERVICE GmbH announced that the 2021 show would take place at the usual MOC Event Center in Munich from the 13th to 16th May, but they have now decided that rescheduling it for later in the year is necessary.

“We are gaining four months, which will provide our clients from outside of Germany in particular with more time to reliably plan their participation”, says managing director Stefan Dreischärf.

The organisers say they have been continuously receiving bookings since their September announcement, but also worried enquiries from trade show participants expressing growing concerns over the new significant increase in cases of infection worldwide. Naturally, there is also concern over ongoing travel restrictions.

"There’s every reason to believe that the effects of an immunization will be much more prominent in the late summer of 2021 than in May. We therefore expect that by then, virtually no more limitations will apply to international travel... We strongly believe that live trade shows are still absolutely essential for the audio industry and are doing everything possible to continue our success story,” continues Dreischärf.

The registration deadline for exhibitors has moved to the end of March 2021, giving those outside of Germany more time for decision-making and planning. The organisers have also emphasised that the workable and flexible hygiene and infection prevention concept for the event will remain in place and be adapted based on the current circumstances.

Fingers crossed the show will be able to go on, then – not least as CES 2021 will not be an in-person event and the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2021 has already been cancelled.

