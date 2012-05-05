Shown for the first time here at the High End 2012 exhibition here in Munich is the Marantz Consolette, an all-in-one iPod dock system drawing on past and present Marantz design trends, and aimed above existing systems of this kind.

Described by Terry O'Connell, European President of Marantz parent company D&M, as 'an asprirational product, and not for the mass-market', Consolette will sell for €999 when it reaches the shops later in the Summer.

It takes its name from the original Marantz Consolette preamplifier (above), with which company founder Saul B Marantz launched the brand 60 years ago in 1952.

The new model has Marantz styling cues such as the circular display window and 'gyro wheel' control on its front panel, and up-to-the-minute technology in the form of Apple AirPlay capability and flat-panel BMR drive units in its speaker section.

The iPod dock is hidden in a sliding tray, and as well as AirPlay and docking, the unit can also streaming music and internet radio from a home network, and offers a USB input and line audio connections.

The rear of the speaker housing is a curvaceous wood moulding, and the system will be available in a choice of black or white finishes.