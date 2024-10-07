HiFi Rose's high-end DAC looks stunning and promises accurate, pure and natural sound

Even by HiFi Rose's standards, the RD160 is a looker. The South Korean hi-fi brand has made a name for itself in creating products that look beautiful, with ornate buttons, dials, displays and switches all evoking the tactile nature of old-school hi-fi.

The new Rose RD160 DAC and preamplifier, however, is all sleek and modern lines, with a splendid 'hidden' AMOLED screen that puts other minimal, modern designs to shame.

Internally, HiFi Rose has packed the DAC with a host of technology that promises "pure audio reproduction that is free of noise". It has a fully balanced, dual-mono DAC design, two different sets of AKM DAC chips dedicated to the digital and analogue stages, and uses a high-precision OXCO clock. It has a digital processing module that aims to maintain a high level of signal accuracy, alongside minimising jitter and keeping the digital audio stages of the circuitry free of interference from any of the control features.

The separation of the two channels and the separation of the digital and analogue processes result in minimal crosstalk, says HiFi Rose, with the aim of delivering a sound that is accurate, clear and natural. You can also select the output level (fixed output levels between 1V and 9V) to suit a wide range of integrated amplifier partners, or use the RD160 directly with a power amp thanks to its own volume dial and preamplifier function.

(Image credit: HiFi Rose)

The power section is also given plenty of thought. The RD160 has three custom-designed linear power supplies that independently power the main digital section and the left and right channels. HiFi Rose claims this method of "stably supplying power according to the dynamic requirements of each stage" allows "the power supply [to] maintain high signal integrity, therefore increasing the resolution and dynamic range of the DAC."

A good complement of analogue and digital connections is available, including two coaxial inputs, one optical input, an AES/EBU input, HDMI I2S and USB inputs – all able to handle hi-res audio up to 32-bit/784kHz PCM files. DSD128 and DSD512 files are also supported. The RD160 has two pairs of analogue outputs: balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA line-level.

There are ample settings and options to play with in the RD160, along with four sampling options and six digital filters, so you can tailor the DAC's sound to your tastes and system. The RD160 is also compatible with the RS130 streaming transport, where using the SFP USB connection allows for the transmission of "pure digital data" that is clean and noise-free.

(Image credit: HiFi Rose)

The RD160 is encased in a solid aluminium chassis and is available in either silver or black finishes. You can control the DAC using the front-panel buttons, dial or remote control. That screen can be customised to show a variety of playback information, the input or even a live soundwave of each channel – the graphics certainly look interesting from the press photos.

The HiFi Rose RD160 is available now and can be yours for the princely sum of £4699 / $5295 / €5299.

