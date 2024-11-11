Hi-fi deal alert! One of our favourite 5-star amps has crashed to its lowest price ever

There's a huge early Black Friday deal on NAD's charming D 3020 V2 amp

NAD D 3020 V2 lifestyle
(Image credit: NAD)

Black Friday may technically be weeks away, but you can already pick up the stellar NAD D 3020 V2 amplifier for its best price ever, thanks to this early deal.

The deal is live now on Sevenoaks Sound and Vision and lets you grab the tiny, NAD D 3020 V2 for £279, an impressive £120 saving on its regular £399 price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen it retail for.

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £279 at Sevenoaks (save £120)
A compact, unique, delightful amplifier based on a classic favourite, with ample connections (phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack). An enthusiastic performer that's brilliant with timing and dynamics, it's perfect for those who want a tiny but mighty system that will fit into the smallest room or on a desk for the home office.

View Deal

If the price alone isn't enough to tempt you, we can also personally attest to the NAD D 3020 V2 amp's performance. Not only did the tiny amp impress us enough to score a perfect five-star rating when we reviewed it at launch, it also remains a staple feature and sight in our test rooms as it's a class leader, despite its age.

We said as much in our review, where our testers concluded:

"If you can find another digital amplifier with this many features, which is this easily accommodated, and sounds better for the money, then we’d love to know about it."

The upright-orientated NAD D 3020 V2 amp is certainly different from most traditional integrateds, that’s for sure – it's faithful to the classic 1970 original design that was incredibly popular, and the V2 model remains just as appealing as before.

There's ample connectivity here for such a compact amp: a moving-magnet phono stage alongside optical, coaxial and RCA inputs, meaning you could plug in a turntable, a CD player, or a streamer. There's also a nod to modern audiences, too, with Bluetooth aptX streaming on board.

The D 3020 V2 isn't merely an interesting face with decent features, though. Class D amplification with 30W per channel is on offer, but that's more than plenty to drive compact speakers and deliver an entertaining sound. The presentation is tonally even with a natural balance throughout, while detail levels are great for this price too.

However, it's the NAD's strengths with timing and dynamics that will really win you over – it's an engaging approach that gets to the heart and spirit of any song. And it's a sound that will complement any speakers or source you connect it to, making it a very versatile little amp indeed.

It's for all those reasons that the NAD D 3020 V2 has remained high in the What Hi-Fi? team's affections for a number of years now. If you decide to take the plunge on this deal, we think you'd really like it too.

On the off chance you want something a little different, you can also checkout our best hi-fi deals guide, where our experts detail all the best discounts they've spotted.

Read our NAD D 3020 V2 review

These are the best stereo amps we've tested

We rate the best speakers money can buy

