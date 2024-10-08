Hi-fi deal alert! Bowers & Wilkins’ 5-star wireless speakers are at their best price ever

Hi-fi fan looking to get a cracking set of wireless speakers? Then forget what’s on Amazon and its Big Deal Days event, you need to check out this stellar Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo deal on Peter Tyson.

The deal is live on the store now and lets VIP members pickup the wireless speakers for £1799, a massive £2200 on their regular price.

Not a VIP? Don’t worry, all you need to do to get access to the special price is sign up for a free account with Peter Tyson.

On the off chance you don’t want to open an account you can also grab them for £1999, which is in line with how much they cost at rival stores.

Bowers and Wilkins Formation Duo Active Speakers was £3999 now £1799 for VIPs on Peter Tyson (save £2200) If you're a hi-fi aficionado looking to make the jump to wireless, you'll struggle to find a better option than the Formation Duo.

We first reviewed the Formation Duo in 2019, but they continue to be a stellar pair of wireless speakers for a variety of reasons.

First, as they remain a great sounding set of active speakers that will delight any hi-fi fan looking for a simple but elegant set-up. Whether it was streaming high quality WAV files from our NAS via Roon, FLAC tracks from Tidal, or basic MP3s from Spotify, we found the speakers delivered a nicely transparent performance with snappy timing and tight, authoritative bass.

Second, if you’re a hi-fi fan that likes your hardware to have some character, then the trademark design, which places a decoupled tweeter on top of the cabinet, is certain to appeal and will draw more than a few glances when you have people over – a fact our reviewers can confirm as they remain one of the first products people notice when going through our stockroom.

Third and finally is their excellent multi-room powers. If you already have other B&W Formation products, the Duo can communicate with them to deliver Sonos-rivalling multi-room capabilities using the company's proprietary wireless technology – which reduces any latency of playback between products to one millisecond.

This trio of factors make the Formation Duo a great option for serious hi-fi fans looking to build a wireless, multi-room set-up that doesn’t sacrifice audio quality. Hence our reviewers' conclusion:

“This is a great wireless product and nothing comes close to it right now. The Duos are deadly precise speakers with a speed of performance that makes you want to dig out tune after tune.”

