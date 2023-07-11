Hey, Apple fans: this Prime Day deal sees five-star AirPods Pro 2 drop to lowest-ever price

If you've been eyeing up Apple's AirPods Pro 2 wireless ANC earbuds but the £249 RRP has felt too steep, well we've got good news. As part of the Amazon Prime Day summer sales event (which starts today and ends tomorrow), the AirPods Pro 2nd generation buds have dropped to their genuine lowest price ever to £209 at Amazon UK.

Apple rarely drops big deals on its products, let alone on its newest flagship headphones, and we normally only see a tenner or so off the full price for these buds if there is a sale on. Which is why this £40 off discount on the AirPods Pro 2 is a hugely tempting deal if they've been on your wishlist for a while. The earbuds really impressed us with their feature set and excellent sound quality when they launched back in September 2022, so much so that we rewarded them with a glowing five-star review.

So hurry if you've got your heart set on a pair, as this £40 off Prime Deal will only last until tomorrow.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £249 now £209 at Amazon UK (save £40)

The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro wowed us with their excellent noise-cancelling, improved battery life and fantastic sound quality (as well as some great iOS-only features), so now could be the perfect time to buy with this massive £40 discount.

In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave these wireless earbuds five stars and complimented their clear, detailed sound, excellent noise-cancelling and awesome battery life. If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds and are especially invested in Apple's ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 2 are definitely worth considering.

On the design front, the 2nd Gen buds largely mirror their predecessor's design save for the tweaked positioning of the vents and microphones. Apple did, though, build touch controls into the stems which allow you to swipe up or down to change the volume. Apple also added a pair of XS eartips in the box so you now have four to choose from to optimise fit.

Battery life got a bump from 24 hours to 30 but thanks to the updated charging case, more importantly, so did noise-cancelling courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip.

Not only is the ANC now among the very best in its class and a rival to the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, but so too is sound quality. We haven't heard a pair of in-ear AirPods sound as musical, detailed or powerful. They really are a fantastic, fun listen!

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2 bring multiple improvements to Apple's flagship earbuds and they're great performers at full price. Thanks to this brilliant Amazon UK deal, they're an even more attractive proposition for new buyers.

MORE:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM4: which wireless earbuds are better?

This 48%-off Bose headphones Prime Day deal is excellent... but I've found better

See the best Prime Day deals UK live right now

Want earbuds or have a different budget? Check out our pick of the best Prime Day headphones deals