Yes, we think you should buy Sony wireless earbuds instead of AirPods this Cyber Monday

Sometimes it seems like everyone owns a pair of AirPods. And based on how many pairs Apple (and Amazon) has sold, especially during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, that might not be too far from the truth before long.

And, as Cyber Monday rumbles on, you can find deals across the AirPods range, some of which include lowest-ever prices on the entry-level and AirPods Pro models (you can find these deals, below, don't worry).

But we thought we would take the opportunity to remind you that there is another, we think, better way. One word: Sony. The iconic Japanese brand took home a clean sweep of What Hi-Fi? Awards in the headphone category for 2023. That's why, after many hours and days of testing, our expert review team thinks that you should consider ditching the little white Apple buds in favour of some Sony earbuds.

Sure, if you're an iPhone user who loves Apple, there is plenty to like about the AirPods, especially in terms of seamless connectivity and ease of use. But if you fancy an alternative, and especially if you value high-quality sound, we think you should consider these Cyber Monday Sony earbuds deals below.

The best AirPods and Sony earbuds deals

Best AirPods 2 deal

AirPods 2 alternative

Best AirPods 3 deal

AirPods 3 alternative

Best AirPods Pro 2 deal