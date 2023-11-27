Yes, we think you should buy Sony wireless earbuds instead of AirPods this Cyber Monday

Sometimes it seems like everyone owns a pair of AirPods. And based on how many pairs Apple (and Amazon) has sold, especially during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, that might not be too far from the truth before long.
And, as Cyber Monday rumbles on, you can find deals across the AirPods range, some of which include lowest-ever prices on the entry-level and AirPods Pro models (you can find these deals, below, don't worry).
But we thought we would take the opportunity to remind you that there is another, we think, better way. One word: Sony. The iconic Japanese brand took home a clean sweep of What Hi-Fi? Awards in the headphone category for 2023. That's why, after many hours and days of testing, our expert review team thinks that you should consider ditching the little white Apple buds in favour of some Sony earbuds.
Sure, if you're an iPhone user who loves Apple, there is plenty to like about the AirPods, especially in terms of seamless connectivity and ease of use. But if you fancy an alternative, and especially if you value high-quality sound, we think you should consider these Cyber Monday Sony earbuds deals below.
The best AirPods and Sony earbuds deals
Best AirPods 2 deal
Apple AirPods 2
US:
was $120 now $80 at Target (save $40)
UK:
was £159 now £99 at John Lewis (save £50)
The classic 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case feature the original longer stems design and forego any new Apple spatial audio or ANC features. But they dropped in price following the launch of the new AirPods 3 and are now the cheapest AirPods available.
AirPods 2 alternative
Sony WF-C500
US:
was $90 now $50 at Amazon (save $40)
UK:
was £90 now £44 at Amazon (save £45)
Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Best AirPods 3 deal
Apple AirPods 3
US:
was $170 now $140 at Target (save $30)
UK:
was £179 now £159 at Amazon (save £20)
Improved sound, innovative Apple-centric features, spatial audio support and Pro-inspired redesign with shorter stems, but no ANC. The AirPods 3 are a great choice for iPhone users and this deal comes with the Lightning charging case.
AirPods 3 alternative
Sony WF-C700N
US:
was $118 now $88 at Crutchfield (save $30)
UK:
was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £24)
If great sound and great value are what you want from your wireless earbuds, then look no further than the Sony WF-C700N. Already superb value, this saving makes them worthy of an impulse purchase. And you don't have to have them in sage green; black, white and lavender options are also available.
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 Product of the Year winner.
Best AirPods Pro 2 deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
US:
was $249 now $190 at Target (save $59)
UK:
was £229 now £195 at OnBuy (save £34)
Apple’s latest flagship ANC buds are our new five-star favourites. With impressive ANC, a hugely enjoyable sound that’s powerful, dynamic and subtle, along with personalised spatial audio and new Apple-centric features.
Five stars.
Read our AirPods Pro 2 review
AirPods Pro 2 alternative
Sony WF-1000XM5
US:
was $300 now $248 (save $52) at Amazon
UK:
was £259 now £219 (save £40) at Amazon
Sony's exemplary XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this discount. Five stars