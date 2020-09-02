Harman Kardon’s Citation wireless speaker range goes portable

Harman Kardon's Citation range of wireless speakers and soundbars are impressive from what we've seen of it. Everything from its dinky Citation One MkII to its more daring Citation Tower has been well-received by us, with each model that has left our test rooms doing so with an admirable four (out of five) stars.

The range is well featured across a range of price points, but what it's been missing is a portable speaker for outdoor use. Enter the Citation 200, the first in the family with a built-in battery.

Like its siblings, wi-fi is onboard to facilitate a wealth of streaming options (which include AirPlay and Chromecast for access to more than 300 streaming services) and multi-room connectivity, while Bluetooth goes hand in hand with the speaker's battery to offer a portable music playback solution. The battery allows for untethered playback for eight hours before needing to be recharged, by the way.

The Citation 200 also shares its family members' Google Assistant voice support for hands-free control, and physically resembles them with its wraparound, splashproof (to IPX4) Kvadrat wool fabric exterior, inside which, this time, is a 1-inch tweeter, five-inch midrange driver and two passive radiators.

The Harman Kardon Citation 200 will be available next month in Winter Gray and Classic Black, priced £300. Will it be as recommendable as its siblings? Considering the company's track record we don't see why not, although the biggest question is how it will fare against the likes of the popular Sonos Move and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Audio Pro Addon C3...

