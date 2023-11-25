Hands down, this is the biggest Black Friday saving I've ever seen on five-star speakers

If any stereo speakers are revelling in a Black Friday discount this weekend, it's the Revel Concerta2 F35 – pretty fitting really, eh? These "real entertainers" and "fabulous speakers", as we labelled them in our five-star review, started life at £2098 but are now just £799 at Peter Tyson for Black Friday. That's a 62 per cent discount up for grabs, folks.

These Revels may not be the latest speakers on the production line (we reviewed them four years ago when they were priced at £1899), but they would certainly still hold their own in today's market at their current Black Friday price.

If you are looking for classy floorstanders and have a budget below £1000, here's your chance to pounce on a pair that looks and sounds much more sophisticated than most at this price level.

Revel Concerta2 F35 floorstanding speakers was £2098 now £799 at Peter Tyson

"There aren’t many speakers at this price that make listening to music as enjoyable," we said in our Revel Concerta2 F35 review. "It’s a rare talent, and one that goes a long way to landing these floorstanders the full five stars." The 62% discount suggests Peter Tyson is clearing its final stock of these relative veterans here, which is a great opportunity for anyone after clean-cut and entertaining speakers.

You can read our Revel Concerta2 F35 review for all the ins and outs of this speaker's performance and engineering, but essentially you can expect a clear, spacious and enthusiastic delivery that excels in getting across the excitement and drama of a piece of music – not something that can be said of all pairs that enter our test room, that's for sure.

The market has of course progressed over the past four years, and at the Revel's original and 'tested at' price, we would be much keener to recommend the new, Award-winning PMC Prodigy 5 and perhaps even the more affordable Wharfedale Evo 4.4 today. But with such a big discount putting them much closer to budget floorstander territory, they're easy to recommend within the context of that market.

At £799 at Peter Tyson, the Revel Concerta2 F35 could be the Black Friday speaker bargain of the year.

