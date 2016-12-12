Trending

The Grand Tour is the most pirated TV programme in history

The first episode has been illegally downloaded or streamed 7.9m times, overtaking Game Of Thrones in terms of number of illegal downloads, and potentially losing Amazon around £3.2m.

The Grand Tour, the successor to Top Gear and an exclusive for Amazon Prime Instant Video, has become the most illegally downloaded TV programme in history.

Since the programme was launched last November, the first episode has been illegally downloaded 7.9m times. The second was illegally downloaded 6.4m times, while the third reached 4.6m downloads.

Amazon has not yet released official viewing figures for any of the episodes, but these statistics were reported to the Mail on Sunday from piracy data analysts MUSO. Its software monitors the internet for keywords to identify piracy sites and analyses what invidivuals using those sites have watched.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Instant Video costs £6 per month. At £3 less than Netflix, it is currently the cheapest streaming service for 4K content.

