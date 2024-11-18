Grab Sony’s flagship Dolby Atmos surround sound system at its best price ever with this early Black Friday deal

Looking to get a multi-speaker, Dolby Atmos sound system, but don’t fancy dealing with excessive levels of cable management? Then we’ve got good news for you: there’s an excellent Black Friday deal doing the rounds on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad.

The deal is live on multiple retailers, including John Lewis and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, and lets you buy a Sony Bravia Theatre Quad for £1999, a huge £500 saving on its regular price.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is a fully wireless surround sound system and the direct successor to the older Sony HT-A9.

It pairs a wireless receiver box, which connects to the TV, with four square speakers, hence the name Quad. Each speaker is filled with cutting edge hardware, housing a forward-firing X-Balanced woofer, midrange driver and tweeter, and an up-firing X-Balanced driver.

It also features clever auto calibration and setup features in its app that helps you find the best place to place them in your specific viewing and listening room – which worked a treat when we tested them earlier this year.

During testing we found the speaker, while lacking some low end heft, worked incredibly well offering a clear, spacious sound during all our checks. In fact, our biggest concern was their price, which has largely been fixed with this deal.

We said as much in our Sony Bravia Theatre Quad review, where we concluded:

“Sony’s wireless home cinema speaker system is crisp and delivers impressive immersive audio, but its price is a tough pill to swallow.”

We’re recommending the deal on Sevenoaks because it’s also offering discounts on the optional Sony SA-SW5 and Sony SA-SW3 wireless subwoofers – which will boost its bass. Specifically, you can grab the SA-SW5 for £449 (save £150) or cheaper SA-SW3 for £249 (save £200).

On the off chance you don’t fancy the Bravia Theatre Quad, but still want a Dolby Atmos system, make sure to keep tabs on our main Black Friday deals and best soundbar deals guides. Our team of home cinema experts will be dropping all the latest and greatest deals they’ve spotted in both throughout the month.

