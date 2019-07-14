Prime Day: Save on Sony's five-star portable hi-res music player

The high-quality build and feel of this diminutive, not-a-cassette-player Sony Walkman caught our attention when we reviewed – and awarded five-stars to – the portable hi-res music player.

Did the happy minions over at Amazon Prime Day HQ know about this? Did they care? Well, they've decided to include the Sony NW-A45 in their Prime Day deal extravaganza, which means they've dropped nothing short of a top bargain into our laps.

Sony NW-A45 hi-res music player £139 £122 on Amazon Easy hi-res playback, an attractive build that feels far more expensive than the original asking price, plus a stonking maximum 45 hours of playback time on one four-hour charge; this £17 saving on Prime Day is a sweet little deal. View Deal

With support for WAV, DSD and FLAC files, the Sony NW-A45 offers a clear, admirable sound for little money – even at the smidgeon-under-£140 asking price.

For 48 hours only, Amazon has slashed the asking price of the Sony Walkman to just £122 and, while you don't get headphones in the box, you do get an intuitive, classy design, a colour touch-screen, Bluetooth connectivity and a great little option for hi-res music on the go.

Prime Day lasts just two days, remember, and stocks aren't guaranteed to last. This is one Prime Day deal we just had to tell you about.

