Google has finally lifted the lid on the much-hyped Nexus 5 smartphone, the first to come running the brand new Android 4.4 Kit Kat operating system.

For those of you who are salivating just thinking about buying one, here's a round-up of where to buy Nexus 5 and all the best deals. Look out for our full review of the new Nexus phone coming soon.

Google Play Store

Google is of course selling the phone direct from from the Google Play store. Both 16 and 32GB options are available in white and black.

The phone will be SIM-free and unlocked. The 16GB version costs £299 whilst the 32GB will set you back £339. An easy way to buy if you're after a SIM-free deal.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse was one of the first retailers to announce it would be stocking the new Nexus 5. They are currently offering the phone with O2, Vodafone and Three.

The majority of tariffs are 24 months, although Vodafone is offering a couple of 12-month options, while O2 has a few 18-month options. All tariffs include the Nexus 5 hadnset for free.

Interestingly, O2 and Vodafone are also offering a free Nexus 7 tablet with selected 4G tariffs; it is worth noting this is the original Nexus 7 tablet, not the new Nexus 7 2013 model.

The hottest of hot deals? Arguably with Vodafone: unlimited minutes and texts, a massive 6GB of 4G data and a free Nexus 7 tablet. All for £38 a month.

Three

Three is offering the phone from their website, although only the 16GB option is available. Only three plans are available, ranging from £29 - £35 a month, all with a £49 phone cost. All plans are 24 months and offer all-you-can-eat data.

O2

O2 is the only other high-street retailer offering the Nexus 5 directly. Unlike Three, O2 is stocking just the 32GB variant. O2's Refresh tariffs range from £12-£27 a month.

All plans offer unlimited minutes and texts, except for the £12 option, which offers 600 minutes instead. Data ranges from 750MB-4GB across the four different plans.

O2's Refresh requires that you pay a separate monthly figure for the phone itself, based on how much you pay upfront. The most O2 are charging for the Nexus is £530, if you want the cheapest monthly rate.

Also consider

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, enjoyed the Nexus 4, and you're willing to take a gamble before the full reviews are in, then buying a SIM-free Nexus 5 direct from Google Play Store seems the most obvious route to take.

This gives you freedom to choose a SIM-only plan from any mobile operator. The EE 4G network has the widest 4G coverage in the UK at the moment, and with some plans you're able to get up to 20GB of data, which sounds like a decent bet.

Look out for our full Google Nexus 5 review coming soon...

by Max Langridge

