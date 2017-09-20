Thanks to Droid Life, we've been given a first look at the Google Home Mini. It looks like a smaller, more modest version of the Google Home voice-controlled smart speaker and, you could say, the brand’s answer to Amazon’s Echo Dot.

MORE: Smart speakers – everything you need to know

Like its bigger sibling, the Home Mini will undoubtedly feature Google Assistant, which allows you to perform a variety of tasks, including taking and making calls, asking questions and playing specific playlists. However, given its size, you'd expect it to have fewer microphones and drivers.

We found the Google Home's sonic performance second-best to the Amazon Echo, so while the Mini is geared more towards functionality than sound quality, we'd still hope it can be competitive on that front.

The image appears to confirm three colour finishes – Chalk, Charcoal and Coral – and suggests that it will be mains powered. The three dots on top of the speaker are presumably lights to indicate when you’re interacting with the Google Assistant.

The Google Home Mini is expected to retail at $50 (and probably £50), but we expect confirmation and further details from Google early next month. The tech giant is also expected to announce a Pixel 2 smartphone at an event in San Francisco on 4th October.

Image credit: Droid Life

Read more:

Smart speakers – everything you need to know

Amazon Echo vs Google Home - which is better?

JBL announces link range of Google Assistant smart speakers

Harman Kardon Allure is an Alexa-powered smart speaker

Apple HomePod hands-on review

Libratone Zipp speakers to get Alexa and AirPlay 2