Goodbye Tizen OS – Samsung is switching to a new TV operating system next year

Samsung has announced that a "new" operating system will power its 2025 TVs. If you have a Samsung smartphone or tablet, chances are you will have heard of it before.

One UI, which powers devices such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6, will replace the current Tizen OS operating system on Samsung TVs next year to unify the manufacturer's mobile, smart home and AV lineups. Samsung has not confirmed whether it will switch to an Android-based platform for its future TVs or whether One UI will operate over the existing Linux-based Tizen system.

While we haven't seen the new user interface in action yet, Samsung teased a "brand new UX design" for One UI 7.0 at its yearly developer conference held in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, California. It also hinted at new AI features (something Samsung has doubled down on with its 2024 TVs) including AI-generated screensaver images, an improved Bixby smart assistant and even the potential to live-transcribe video calls being cast to the TV from a nearby device.

This comes after the brand announced that it will support its current and future TV lineups with seven years of operating system updates, a commitment that it has also made for its smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

Based on previous generations, we expect to see Samsung's 2025 TVs launch at CES 2025, where we could see the new One UI TV system running on the upcoming models.

