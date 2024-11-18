Good news! The 65- and 77-inch Philips OLED809s are down to new lowest-ever prices ahead of Black Friday

Tis the season for Black Friday deals and getting a new TV just got even more appealing with a fresh discount on Philips' latest step-down OLED appearing. Both the 65- and 77-inch OLED809s are down to their lowest-ever prices, joining other models in the range like the 48OLED809 and 55OLED809.

Live on Richer Sounds right now, the deal offers the 65-inch Philips OLED809 for just £1599, instead of the usual £1899. That's a £300 saving. Plus, for those wanting an even larger screen, the 77-inch Philips OLED809 is £1999, with a whopping £1250 saving on its regular £3249 price. To secure the price, you'll need to sign up to Richer Sounds' VIP club, but it won't cost you anything to do so.

We tested the Philips 65OLED809, and our verdict alone should give you some idea of how excellent this mid-range TV for the masses really is. With five stars from us, its unique Ambilight tech, HDR performance, and capable audio secured its rating as an exceptionally solid TV.

While it's arguably not the best performer during dark scenes, it makes up for it in what we concluded as: "a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high max brightness, which leads to a truly immersive viewing experience."

For gamers, there's robust features including Dolby Vision, a max refresh rate of 144Hz, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity to link up and run your PS5 or Xbox Series X to its full capabilities.

At the lowest-ever pricing for both the 65- and 77-inch models, there's only £400 between them, but it most certainly depends on the space you're hoping to fill. Though we can't comment on the 77-inch model as we haven't reviewed it, the 65-inch we tested was ample enough.

The OLED809's sound system combines two-way left- and right-channel speakers alongside a rear-facing triple ring bass driver reinforced by four passive radiators. It's capable of performing, but we'd switch to AI using the room calibration service. We'd also recommend a soundbar for this one, and luckily there's a deal on right now for the Sonos Arc at just £629. Visual and audio quality at competitive prices, you can't beat that at this time of year.

